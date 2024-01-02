Bedford drivers told to expect overnight delays on the A421
Drivers in and around Bedford will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A421, from 8pm to 6am until February 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closures due to cutting and planting on behalf of Ringway