Bedford drivers told to expect overnight delays on A1 and A421

By Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter
Published 5th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Drivers in and around Bedford will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton Hut to junction 10 – mobile lane closures due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 30 minutesYou shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 30 minutes
You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 30 minutes

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury – carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm August 5 to 5am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Wyboston – exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• A421, from 8pm August 6 to 5am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Marston Moretaine to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm August 7 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Marsh Leys to Renhold – lane closures for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

Related topics:National HighwaysBedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice