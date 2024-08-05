Drivers in and around Bedford will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton Hut to junction 10 – mobile lane closures due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury – carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm August 5 to 5am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Wyboston – exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm August 6 to 5am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Marston Moretaine to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm August 7 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Marsh Leys to Renhold – lane closures for horticulture on behalf of National Highways