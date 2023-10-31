News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Bedford drivers told to expect overnight delays of up to 30 minutes on A428 and A421

There’s further four closures over the next two weeks
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Bedford will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Read More
Were you a victim of a flasher in Bedford’s Goldington Green? The police want to...
You’ll be facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hourYou’ll be facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour
You’ll be facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour
Most Popular

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A428, from 8pm to 6am until today (October 31), slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Cambridge Road to Skanska site office Wintringham – traffic signals for signage works on behalf of Breheny

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8, 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closures due to cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A14, from 9pm November 3 to 5am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Chowns Mill to Thrapston – carriageway, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network

• M1, from 10pm November 7 to 5am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm November 9 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 southbound, Cardington Cross roundabout exit slip road – lane closure for roundabout works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

• A1, from 1pm November 11 to 5am November 12, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A45 southbound, Thrapston to Chowns Mill roundabout – carriageway, lane and layby closures for renewal works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network

Related topics:National HighwaysDriversBedford