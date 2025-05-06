Bedford drivers told to expect multiple delays on the A421

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Bedford will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm April 28 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys junction to Marston Moretaine – lane closure and diversion route for barriers permanent on behalf of National Highways

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 10 minutes

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 9pm tonight (Tuesday) to 5am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat Roundabout to Reynold – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from midnight tomorrow (Wednesday) to 11.59pm May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston entry slip – no carriageway incursion for maintenance works on behalf of AWG

• A421, from 8pm May 8 to 6am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A603, junction – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A6 Elstow to A603 – carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603, junction to Renhold – lane closure due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury – lane closures for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat to Renhold – IPV for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of National Highways

