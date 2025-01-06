Bedford drivers told to expect four overnight delays on the A421 and A1

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 30 minutes

Bedford's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys to Marston Moretaine – lane closure due to signs maintenance works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 10pm January 10 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 – lane closures due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 interchange to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 9pm January 20 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys interchange to Marston Moretaine – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways