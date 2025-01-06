Bedford drivers told to expect four overnight delays on the A421 and A1
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A421, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys to Marston Moretaine – lane closure due to signs maintenance works on behalf of Ringway
• A1, from 10pm January 10 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 – lane closures due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway
• A1, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 interchange to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 9pm January 20 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys interchange to Marston Moretaine – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.