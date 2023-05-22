You could be held up between 10 minutes to half an hour

Bedford's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1 junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 9pm May 24 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A603 interchange – exit and entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm May 30 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 Renhold junction – mobile lane closures for carriageway sweeping works on behalf of Ringway