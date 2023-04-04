Bedford drivers told to expect delays as 13 roads including A421 to be temporarily closed

The A1 is also affected

Drivers in and around Bedford will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1 junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8am April 3 to 5pm April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Tempsford junction – diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council

• A1, from 9pm April 3 to 5am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Buckden roundabout to St Neots junction – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route due to structure/maintenance works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to Marsh Leys – exit slip closure and lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 both directions, junction 13 to junction 21 – lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm April 5 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A600 Interchange to A603 interchange – exit slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm April 5 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A600 Interchange – entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Water End interchange – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 8pm April 12 to 5am April 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 18 – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm April 12 to 5am April 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 to Black Cat roundabout – exit slip road closure, entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1 junction 13 to A4280 Renhold – exit and entry slip road closures, carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway