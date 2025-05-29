Bedford drivers alerted of three road closures over the next fortnight
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to continue this week:
> A421, from 8pm April 28 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers - permanent works on behalf of National Highways.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
> A45, from 8pm May 27 to 5am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Great Doddington to Earls Barton, Lane closures due to barrier repairs.
> A1, from 8pm May 29 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Cardington to Renhold - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
