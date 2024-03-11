Vickie Hollis with Teddy at Crufts 2024 (Picture: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club)

Bedford’s Vickie Hollis has scooped the best of breed at Crufts.

Vickie – pictured with Teddy, an English Setter – were given the award at the NEC Birmingham.

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship they enjoy with their owners.