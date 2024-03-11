Bedford dog owner claims coveted best of breed crown at Crufts

By Clare Turner
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:06 GMT
Vickie Hollis with Teddy at Crufts 2024 (Picture: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club)Vickie Hollis with Teddy at Crufts 2024 (Picture: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club)
Bedford’s Vickie Hollis has scooped the best of breed at Crufts.

Vickie – pictured with Teddy, an English Setter – were given the award at the NEC Birmingham.

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship they enjoy with their owners.

The 133rd edition of the famous dog show welcomed more than 20,000 four-legged-friends last week (March 7-10), with viewers able to follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4.

