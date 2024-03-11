Bedford dog owner claims coveted best of breed crown at Crufts
Did you watch it?
Bedford’s Vickie Hollis has scooped the best of breed at Crufts.
Vickie – pictured with Teddy, an English Setter – were given the award at the NEC Birmingham.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship they enjoy with their owners.
The 133rd edition of the famous dog show welcomed more than 20,000 four-legged-friends last week (March 7-10), with viewers able to follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4.