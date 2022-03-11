Bedford cycling club in call to help Ukraine appeal
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:12 pm
On Sunday, March 20, they will be cycling from the town to St Neots to take part in a 15-mile ride.
Riders from Ampthill, Hitchin, Cambridge, Peterborough, and St Ives will also be joining with an aim to raise £10,000 for the DEC Ukraine appeal.
Any cyclists on any bike, of any ability, can join in - there is a short family ride around the cycle paths of St Neots.
For more information, contact Mark Gray on 07917864402 or email [email protected]