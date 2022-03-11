Bedford cycling club in call to help Ukraine appeal

Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:12 pm

Cyclists from Bedford are appealing to other riders to join them in their appeal to help Ukraine.

On Sunday, March 20, they will be cycling from the town to St Neots to take part in a 15-mile ride.

Riders from Ampthill, Hitchin, Cambridge, Peterborough, and St Ives will also be joining with an aim to raise £10,000 for the DEC Ukraine appeal.

Any cyclists on any bike, of any ability, can join in - there is a short family ride around the cycle paths of St Neots.

For more information, contact Mark Gray on 07917864402 or email [email protected]

