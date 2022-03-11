Bedford cycling club in call to help Ukraine appeal

Cyclists from Bedford are appealing to other riders to join them in their appeal to help Ukraine.

On Sunday, March 20, they will be cycling from the town to St Neots to take part in a 15-mile ride.

Riders from Ampthill, Hitchin, Cambridge, Peterborough, and St Ives will also be joining with an aim to raise £10,000 for the DEC Ukraine appeal.

The bike ride is on Sunday, March 20

Any cyclists on any bike, of any ability, can join in - there is a short family ride around the cycle paths of St Neots.