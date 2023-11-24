The Deshi Spice team pick up their award. Picture: Mez Captures

A Bedford curry house has proved that it’s hot stuff by picking up the award for Best Indian Restaurant in Bedfordshire.

Deshi Spice in Tavistock Street proved it was second to naan at this year’s Euro Asia Curry Awards – which recognises the top curry houses in the UK and the talented people behind them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile Abdul Rouf, picked up the Chef of the Year in Bedfordshire and Nazrul Islam won Businessman of the Year in Bedfordshire – both from Verandah Indian Restaurant, in Woburn Street, Ampthill.

L: Abdul Rouf and next to him, Nazrul Islam. Picture: Mez Captures