Bedford curry house crowned best Indian restaurant in the county
A Bedford curry house has proved that it’s hot stuff by picking up the award for Best Indian Restaurant in Bedfordshire.
Deshi Spice in Tavistock Street proved it was second to naan at this year’s Euro Asia Curry Awards – which recognises the top curry houses in the UK and the talented people behind them.
Meanwhile Abdul Rouf, picked up the Chef of the Year in Bedfordshire and Nazrul Islam won Businessman of the Year in Bedfordshire – both from Verandah Indian Restaurant, in Woburn Street, Ampthill.
The Euro Asia Awards were founded by Bangladeshi chef, Shorif Kahn. He said: “The UK is home to some fantastic curry restaurants and takeaways and the awards are a way to give something back to the brilliant people behind them. 2023 has been a great year for the country’s curry industry, with business generally back to pre-pandemic levels after a few very tough years.”