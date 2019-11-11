Bedford curry house crowned 'best' in county at national awards

The Tavistock Street curry house won the best restaurant category at the annual industry awards held in central London.

Restaurateur Surman Ali has had quite a year after Deshi Spice was voted best restaurant in the 2019 English Asian Food Awards and now the national recognition from UK’s much-loved Curry House Magazine, Curry Life Awards.

Surman Ali, said: “We’re very proud of the restaurant and our goal is keeping our customers happy and to keep getting better. It’s a team effort like any successful business and I’m very proud of staff.”

Deshi Spice chef Abdul Asad and owner Surman Ali

The dishes are beautifully dressed and presented befitting an award-winning restaurant with signature dishes including Bangla King Prawn, Kanda Hari Chicken and Sea Bass Special.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and vice president of the Confederation of British Industry, added: “I congratulate all the nominees and winners of the curry life awards 2019.

“They are an inspiration to us all and, in particular, to the young members of the curry industry family, who I am sure will be inspired by these awards and will aspire to achieve themselves in the future.”

The Curry Life Awards was held in partnership with Just Eat and were also supported by Cobra Beer, Unisoft Solutions, Greater than Gin, Print Today and Travel Links Worldwide.

Deshi Spice at the awards

More than 800 people attended the gala evening hosted by TV presenters Cathy Newman and Adam Shaw.

Andrew Kenny, UK managing director of Just Eat, said: “The Curry Life Awards is an incredibly important event, recognising and celebrating the hard-working restaurants all across the country dedicated to serving fantastic food to their customers each and every day.

"We’re thrilled to support Curry Life and the excellent work the whole team does to promote the interests of this vibrant industry, which contributes so much to Britain’s culinary culture.