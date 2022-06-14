Bedford Creative Arts wants to hear from refugees for art installation

Bedford Creative Arts (BCA) together with artist J F Jacques are hoping refugees will contribute to an art installation for Refugee Week 2022.

It doesn't matter if you’ve been in Bedford for a long time or are a recent refugee, they want to hear from you.

This project acknowledges the trauma experienced by refugee migrants and the need to provide safe and caring communities to aid healing.

J F Jacques will be producing a piece called MIDAIR (Picture courtesy of Caroline Connaughton Photography)

J F Jacques will be producing a piece called MIDAIR – an art installation at St Paul’s Church in Bedford – with the aim of engaging with members of the community who have migrated to Bedford and invite them to share photographs to tell their stories.

The photographs will be used to create hanging mobiles in the church, sharing memories of their past or present.

Ami Aubrey, BCA programme producer, said: “This is a great opportunity for BCA to engage with local and refugee artists to create a thought-provoking space for those experiencing migration in any form. It’s a way of hearing their voices and sharing their stories through art and performance with the wider public.”

If you are a refugee migrant living in Bedford, or work with refugees, and would like to share your story and photographs, talk to the artist during Refugee Week at St Paul’s Church between June 22-26. BCA can copy photographs to ensure you keep the originals.