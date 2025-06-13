Bedford Craft Market cancelled due to strong wind forecast
Tomorrow’s event is off.
Bedford Borough Council has taken the decision to cancel the Craft Market Cancelled
In a post on social media, the council says it’s due to the strong wind forecast where in excess of 35mph gusts are expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.