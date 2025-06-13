Bedford Craft Market cancelled due to strong wind forecast

By Clare Turner
Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:33 BST
Bedford Craft Market has been cancelled due to a forecast for strong windplaceholder image
Bedford Craft Market has been cancelled due to a forecast for strong wind
Tomorrow’s event is off.

Bedford Borough Council has taken the decision to cancel the Craft Market Cancelled

In a post on social media, the council says it’s due to the strong wind forecast where in excess of 35mph gusts are expected.

