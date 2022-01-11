Bedford Council's slice of council tax set to rise

The council has published its proposed 2022/23 budget which will see its slice of the council tax you pay increase.

Although Bedford Borough Council plans to keep the rises below inflation, it also plans to improve efficiency at Borough Hall to prevent cuts to frontline services and includes major investments to support residents and protect the environment.

Currently, the average council tax at Band D - including the police and fire authorities is £1,908.16.

The council's slice of that is £1,565.55.

It proposes that will rise to £1,688.94 for that band - and that's even before the Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire and the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Authority have set their tax precepts.

Councillor Michael Headley, finance portfolio holder, said: “This budget ensures that we can continue to provide quality services and support for residents when they need it most.

"It ensures we are taking real action to meet our zero carbon target and tackle the climate emergency.”

The core council tax rise is 1.99 per cent but the government’s decision to choose council tax to fund adult social care will add on another 2 per cent in Adult Social Care Precept.

The budget also sets out investment to help tackle climate change, by moving the council's vehicle fleet to electric vehicles; to supporting residents, by providing accommodation and support for the homeless and rough sleepers; and by investing in the town centre as well as enhancing the Embankment and Riverside area.