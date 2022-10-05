Bedford council's CCTV leads to 10 fines for fly-tipping in just 12 months

In the past 12 months, 10 fixed penalty notices have been issued as a direct result of evidence from the council’s CCTV cameras.

There are CCTV cameras at various fly-tipping hotspots around the borough and the footage is posted on the council’s caught on camera webpage

If you recognise a vehicle or an individual, you can let the council know on that page and fly-tippers can be punished with a maximum fine of £50,000 or a 12-month prison sentence.

Discarded rubbish near housing

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “There is never an excuse for fly-tipping and we work to enforce against it wherever we can.

“These CCTV cameras make it easier for us to respond to fly-tipping issues in local areas, capturing footage and ensuring we can fine and prosecute people who commit this offence and cause such damage to our local environment.

“It’s on all of us to dispose of waste responsibly and keep our borough beautiful, by using the Household Waste Recycling Centre, booking a bulky waste collection with the council if you need one, or by using a licensed waste carrier to ensure your waste is disposed of responsibly.

“As we move these cameras around the borough, you can see incidents of fly-tipping that we need your help with. You can also report incidents fly-tipping to us via our website so we can investigate and get it cleared.