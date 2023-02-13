Bedford council wins caravan park planning appeal

Bedford Borough Council has won a planning appeal against its decision to refuse planning permission for a new caravan park on land south of Wayside Farm Park in Ravensden.

The plans – submitted in September 2020 – included a change of use from agricultural land to a caravan site for the stationing of 46 holiday lodges, alongside ancillary development which included a reception unit and associated infrastructure and landscaping.

Plans for a new caravan park on land south of Wayside Farm Park in Ravensden were rejected

However, Bedford Borough Council voiced concerns the proposed development would be inappropriate for the area and it would harm the character and appearance of the village. As a result, the planning application was refused.

Following a hearing after the decision was appealed, the Planning Inspector upheld the council's initial decision and the appeal was dismissed. The Inspector concluded in their report the development “would result in significant harm to the character and appearance of the area” and backed the council’s original decision.

Councillor Henry Vann, portfolio holder for town centres and planning, said: “It is welcome news that the Planning Inspectorate has upheld our original decision.

"Residents should be confident that our enforcement and appeals team – who have steadily brought down our caseload and oversee a range of complex cases – and our excellent planning team make decisions that stand up to scrutiny, with almost nine out of 10 appeals made against the council being dismissed by the Planning Inspector.