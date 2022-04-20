Bedford council warns against scammers as it promises to pay £150 tax rebate by mid May

Bedford Borough Council has vowed to pay the £150 to anyone paying council tax by direct debit by mid-May.

In a tweet earlier today (Wednesday), it said anyone eligible – those in bands A to D – doesn’t need to take any action as “systems are now in place”.

Those who don’t pay by direct debit will receive a letter or email from the council with a unique access code.

The rebate should arrive in your account by mid-May

The tweet added: “Please wait until you receive the code and then you will be able to fill in the form on our website to give your bank details for the payment.”

And it warned: “Please be aware of scams – this form will only be available on our website.”

For more details visit here