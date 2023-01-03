News you can trust since 1845
Bedford council waives fee if you want to host street party for King's Coronation

You’ve got until April 1 to apply

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 12:00pm

This year the country marks the Coronation of King Charles III with a three-day bank holiday weekend from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8.

And Bedford Borough Council is waiving the usual administration fee for street party road closures.

You’ve just got to get your request in for a street closure by April 1 – email [email protected]

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The King’s Coronation marks an unprecedented event and an opportunity for our towns and villages to come together to celebrate. The council has been able to waive the application fee for holding a coronation street party, and we hope that as many neighbourhoods as possible will take the opportunity to join in.

"I would urge anyone thinking of holding a street party to visit our website or get in touch for help and assistance.”

Visit here to find out more about applying for road closures to celebrate the coronation

The waiving of the fees applies to residents of residential streets only – not to traders seeking to close high streets.