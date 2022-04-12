Bedford council waives fee if you want to host Platinum Jubilee street party

If you’re planning on hosting a street party for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, you’re in luck.

Bedford Borough Council is waiving the usual administration fee for street party road closures.

The Platinum Jubilee will run as a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

The council is also holding an online workshop as well as an in-person one to help with road closures.

The online one is on Tuesday, April 26 from 6-7pm and you can register here

The second in-person workshop is on Friday, April 29 from 6-8pm with a stall at Eat Feast on Riverside Square.

Applications to hold a street party need to be submitted by May 22. You can email [email protected]