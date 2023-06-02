Bedford council urges London mayor Sadiq Khan to think again over plans to scrap day travelcards

You could end up paying even more

Bedford Borough Council has asked London mayor Sadiq Khan to think again over plans to scrap day travelcards.

Transport for London (TfL) is proposing to withdraw the travelcards – which offer travel by tube, bus and rail within London – and replace it contactless payment, which could cost more.

And the council thinks this proposal could have a negative impact on Bedford residents.

Councillor Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, said: “It is vital that we stand up for the residents of Bedford borough and I hope that Transport for London takes the time to fully understand our response.”

If the proposal came into place, TfL would no longer sell or accept all adult and child day travelcards covering zones 1-9.

Bedford Borough Council calculates passengers who benefit from railcard discounts, but who cannot put their railcard on an Oyster card, will be hardest hit.