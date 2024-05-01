Bedford council to tackle car charging options, especially for those without driveways
Bedford Borough Council is looking at ways to improve the electric car charging infrastructure across the area – particularly for those without private driveways or garages.
And it’s after your opinions on the best ways to use over a million pounds in Government funding to significantly increase the number of on-street charge points – and in turn, remove some of the current barriers to owning an electric car.
At present just under 3% of all cars in Bedford are an EV, by 2027 it’s thought this will climb to between 12% and 17%.
A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: "We recognise the importance of making EV charging accessible to all residents, regardless of their housing situation. This consultation is a crucial step. Our goal is to remove barriers that residents will otherwise face in the transition to electric vehicles.”