Bedford council to tackle car charging options, especially for those without driveways

Has the fact you don’t have space outside your house put you off buying an electric car?
By Clare Turner
Published 1st May 2024, 15:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bedford Borough Council is looking at ways to improve the electric car charging infrastructure across the area – particularly for those without private driveways or garages.

And it’s after your opinions on the best ways to use over a million pounds in Government funding to significantly increase the number of on-street charge points – and in turn, remove some of the current barriers to owning an electric car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At present just under 3% of all cars in Bedford are an EV, by 2027 it’s thought this will climb to between 12% and 17%.

An electric charging point in BedfordAn electric charging point in Bedford
An electric charging point in Bedford

You can access the survey here – and have until Sunday, June 2

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: "We recognise the importance of making EV charging accessible to all residents, regardless of their housing situation. This consultation is a crucial step. Our goal is to remove barriers that residents will otherwise face in the transition to electric vehicles.”

Related topics:Bedford Borough CouncilBedford