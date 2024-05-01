Bedford council to tackle car charging options, especially for those without driveways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford Borough Council is looking at ways to improve the electric car charging infrastructure across the area – particularly for those without private driveways or garages.

And it’s after your opinions on the best ways to use over a million pounds in Government funding to significantly increase the number of on-street charge points – and in turn, remove some of the current barriers to owning an electric car.

At present just under 3% of all cars in Bedford are an EV, by 2027 it’s thought this will climb to between 12% and 17%.

An electric charging point in Bedford