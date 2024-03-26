Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford Borough Council is offering 17 properties for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees.

Seven of the properties were already owned by the council and have been refurbished. The remaining 10 were bought on the open market.

The council is adding up to £2.18 million from central government funding to support the refugees’ rehousing.

Cllr Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for community safety and housing, said: “I’m delighted to announce this, as it shows significant progress in our commitment to supporting refugees who are fleeing conflict and seeking refuge in our community.