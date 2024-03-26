Bedford council to offer 17 homes for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees
Bedford Borough Council is offering 17 properties for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees.
Seven of the properties were already owned by the council and have been refurbished. The remaining 10 were bought on the open market.
The council is adding up to £2.18 million from central government funding to support the refugees’ rehousing.
Cllr Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for community safety and housing, said: “I’m delighted to announce this, as it shows significant progress in our commitment to supporting refugees who are fleeing conflict and seeking refuge in our community.
“The houses have been brought into the social home sector in order to support residents from those communities have a quality life in this country.”