Bedford council sign official contract for Wixams railway station
Earlier in the week, Bedford Today revealed how the agreement was due to be signed with Network Rail
Bedford mayor Tom Wootton, said: "People have been waiting for decades for this. People have bought houses, homes for their families, on the promise of a new station, and it’s only our determination which has made it happen.
“Wixams Station represents a significant investment in the borough’s sustainable transport provision by providing new access to the rail network with regular services for local residents and businesses.
“A rail station with frequent services will reduce the number of road-based trips and congestion leading to improvements in air quality. It will mean the end of long trips to Bedford or Ampthill, just to catch a train, and it will reduce traffic congestion for people in Bedford too as there will be fewer commuters trying to get to the station in town.”
Clarifying, a council spokesperson added: “Technically you drive to Ampthill for Marston station which will be the easiest station for some residents to get to - Marston station was formerly known as ‘Ampthill (Marston)’.”
Enabling works for the station are anticipated to begin in autumn 2024.
