Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As predicted, Bedford Borough Council has signed the official contract for Wixams station.

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton, said: "People have been waiting for decades for this. People have bought houses, homes for their families, on the promise of a new station, and it’s only our determination which has made it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Wixams Station represents a significant investment in the borough’s sustainable transport provision by providing new access to the rail network with regular services for local residents and businesses.

Jon Shortland, chief officer for planning, infrastructure & economic growth at the council, signs Wixams railway station paperwork

“A rail station with frequent services will reduce the number of road-based trips and congestion leading to improvements in air quality. It will mean the end of long trips to Bedford or Ampthill, just to catch a train, and it will reduce traffic congestion for people in Bedford too as there will be fewer commuters trying to get to the station in town.”

Clarifying, a council spokesperson added: “Technically you drive to Ampthill for Marston station which will be the easiest station for some residents to get to - Marston station was formerly known as ‘Ampthill (Marston)’.”