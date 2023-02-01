Bedford Borough Council has revealed further details of a major project improving and developing links alongside the Great Ouse from Priory Country Park to Kempston Outdoor Centre.

Developed following the Town Centre Consultation, plans include:

Refurbishment of playgrounds

Planting projects

Footpath repairs

Improvements to Longholme Lake

New signs

Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, said: "The Great Ouse riverside is for everyone, and the Riverside for All project – which started with the refreshing and renewing of The Embankment surface ahead of last year’s River Festival – will help enable even more people to enjoy our riverside.

“From the refurbishment of Commercial Road and Priory Country playgrounds and a new outdoor gym area on Mill Meadows, this project will deliver something for everyone and help continue to focus on health and wellbeing through the riverside open space.”

Councillor Henry Vann, portfolio holder town centres and planning, added: “Bedford's greatest asset is its riverside – the Great Ouse draws people in from across the country and one of our major town centre plan objectives was to improve the links, signage and routes between the river and our town centre.