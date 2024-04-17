Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford Borough Council has organised an upcoming walk to help people discuss the issue of stalking.

Scheduled for Friday, April 26, it coincides with National Stalking Awareness Week (April 22 to 26) and it’s hoped people will unite as part of this year's theme Joining Forces Against Stalking.

Caroline Mackechnie Jarvis, domestic abuse and housing project lead officer at the council, said: “Stalking is a crime, whether it takes place online or offline and we must come together as a community to combat it.

“Anyone can be affected by stalking, and everyone is welcome to join this walk, which is expected to last no longer than an hour. Participants are urged to check the weather forecast for the day and dress accordingly.”

You can gather outside Bedford Borough Hall from 11.15am. The route runs along the river and will cross at the Butterfly Bridge and return along The Embankment.