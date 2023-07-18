News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Bedford Council must increase homelessness staffing budget to meet demand, committee says

Council needs to look at budgeting for more staff to deal with the increased demands placed on its housing and homelessness services
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 14:37 BST

Bedford Borough Council needs to look at budgeting for more staff to deal with the increased demands placed on its housing and homelessness services, a committee has said.

The council’s Budget and Corporate Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee is carrying out a major review on the council’s homelessness and temporary accommodation services.

As part of that review, an update on staffing levels was present to the committee on Thursday (July 13).

Councillor Christine McHugh Screenshot Budget and Corporate Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee 13th July, 2023Councillor Christine McHugh Screenshot Budget and Corporate Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee 13th July, 2023
Councillor Christine McHugh Screenshot Budget and Corporate Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee 13th July, 2023
Most Popular

Lee Phanco, chief officer for assessment, application and business support, said the current staffing requirement was put in place in 2020.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented increase in demand over the last three years, he said.

“In particular, the number of people that are approaching for assistance with homelessness, and the number of those that then progress into formal homelessness applications.

“Which have effectively doubled over the last five years.

“We are currently working on a much wider review of the requirements for that particular service and the level of staffing that is needed to meet this current level of demand,” he said.

Committee chair, councillor Michael Headley (LibDems, Putnoe) asked for an estimate of the number of extra staff needed.

Mr Phanco replied: “We are potentially looking at around 20 additional posts.”

Councillor Christine McHugh (LibDems, Goldington) said the report painted a “very depressing and shocking picture”.

“It’s not a surprise to us as councillors, because we do hear and deal with these things,” she said.

She added that as the budget setting process seems to be at a very early stage there is an opportunity that the committee “should seize”.

“I’m going to propose that we make a recommendation to the Executive that this committee supports the need for a budget bid to increase the temporary accommodation staffing establishment to reflect the increase in demand,” she said.

“I think it’s up to us to highlight this and to put a stake down that we think this is a priority for the budget.”.

Councillor Headley said: “I think it’s important that having considered this report and seen the information that we’re able to promote this issue to the executive,” he said.

The proposal was agreed.

Related topics:Bedford Borough Council