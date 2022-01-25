Bedford council is giving away 5,000 trees - do you want one?
Residents can collect up to five; and businesses and schools 25
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 12:41 pm
Bedford Borough Council is giving away 5,000 trees for residents, businesses, schools and community groups.
Residents can collect up to five trees, and businesses, community groups and schools can collect up to 25 trees, with stakes and guards provided if needed.
The trees must be planted on private land within the borough, with the owner’s permission and addresses of the locations will be taken when the trees are collected.
The giveaway is on Wednesday, February 16 and Saturday, February 19, between 10am-3pm at Oasis Beach Pool.