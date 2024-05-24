Mayor Tom Wootton outside the Debenhams building

The former Debenhams store in Bedford town centre has been bought by the council.

Bedford Borough Council has today revealed that it has officially taken on the iconic store, and says it marks a “significant milestone” in the rejuvenation of the town centre.

The council had revealed its plans to buy the building back in December.

Mayor Tom Wootton said: "This acquisition is a crucial move in our efforts to revitalise the High Street and establish a vibrant community hub. We believe that this bold step will contribute to the development of an enticing town centre experience for both residents and visitors."

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, added; "We acknowledge the challenges faced by traditional retail spaces. Our goal is to reimagine the town centre, offering a range of amenities and experiences, including retail, hospitality, community services, and cultural and residential spaces. We look forward to working with partners to attract new tenants."

The store has been empty since closing its doors in May 2021 – and was only put on the market in November with a £3million price tag.

In November 2022 the council revealed the ‘likely’ plan for the building – and the now-vacant Beales building – was flats combined with small shops and a library.