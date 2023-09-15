Bedford council gives rural communities a funding boost with grants up to £20k

Rural community and business projects inn Bedfordshire can apply for grants up to £20,000 to help boost the local economy

Grants totalling a massive £550,000 are up for grabs for both businesses and community groups in Bedford borough.

The funding from Bedford Borough Coucll is to support activities that specifically address the challenges rural regions face – whether that’s developing the tourist economy, enhancing travel or farm diversification to encourage start-ups or the conversion of agricultural buildings into other business or commercial use.

The maximum request is £20,000.

A council spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to have been allocated Rural England Prosperity Funding to support productivity and prosperity across our rural communities.

"In total we have secured £2.25m to support economic growth within Bedford Borough. We hope local grants, totalling £550,000, can fund an endless list of capital improvements.

"Any rural business or organisation with legal status can apply for a grant, including parish councils, voluntary organisations and registered charities.

"Grants must be for business and community purposes.”