The council has been given a grant of nearly £30,000 to get stuck in and sort out chewing gum litter in the town centre.

Bedford Borough Council is one of 52 councils chosen to get the funding from the Chewing Gum Task Force.

And it plans to use it on pavements in Mill Street, Silver Street and Midland Road (up to River Street), between August and October.

And it’s not just a targeted clean-up, as the project aims to tackle the sticky issue of ongoing behavioural change.

The Chewing Gum Task Force – funded by major manufacturers including Mars Wrigley and Perfetti Van Melle – is investing up to £10 million over five years to help councils clean up gum and change behaviours to prevent littering in the first place.

Bedford’s project will use the cash to buy products for specialist gum-cleaning equipment and hire additional people dedicated to the task.

Councillor Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment, said: “We know how frustrating gum on pavements can be for residents and businesses. It’s unsightly, hard to remove, and gives the wrong impression of our wonderful town.

"This funding, from the companies who make chewing gum, means we can give these sites in Bedford town centre a fresh start and encourage everyone to bin their gum, not drop it. Together, we can make Bedford town centre an even better place to live, work, and visit.”

Dropping gum on pavements can result in a Fixed Penalty Notice of £150, escalating to fines up to £2,500 if prosecuted.

