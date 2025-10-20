Bedford council "facing difficult decisions" at it looks to save £11.5million - consultation now open

A public consultation on Bedford Borough Council’s budget proposals for the next financial year opened today (October 20).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mayor’s cabinet agreed to hold a formal consultation on the proposals published last week, aiming to save £11.5million in 2026/27. It’s part of the ongoing work to find a total of £32million in the next financial year.

Now residents, businesses, and partners are being invited to provide feedback on the proposals by taking part in the consultation process, which runs from today October 20 to Tuesday, November 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford Borough Hall.

Councillor Marc Frost, portfolio holder for finance and corporate services, said: “These are extremely challenging proposals for what is an extremely difficult time.

“Like all councils across the country, we are facing financial challenges because of higher demand for services, especially in Children’s Social Care, Adults’ Social Care and Temporary Accommodation. Although we have managed our finances well, we still have a budget gap of £32.5million for the next financial year.

“This means we will face difficult decisions when setting the 2026-2027 budget, but we remain committed to directing resources to essential services while ensuring efficiency and value for money.”

The proposals are designed to maintain and improve council operations amid ongoing challenges, with a focus on protecting services, raising quality, making processes more efficient, focusing resources where they are most needed and delivering better customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the consultation documents, schemes that are set to be ditched include the expansion of Sharnbrook Primary and refurbishment of Robinson Pool.

Meanwhile, other projects have been reduced in value – such as a plan to bring empty homes back into use and the town centre regeneration scheme.

Information on how to take part is available on the council’s website.

Hard copies of the survey will be available from borough libraries, from the Bedford Borough Hub on Horne Lane, Bedford or emailing [email protected] or writing to Consulting Bedford, Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, Bedford MK42 9AP.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.