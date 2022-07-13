Bedford council asks for your views on fair cost of care

Bedford Borough Council is hoping providers of residential and home care services will get in touch as it unveils a consultation over cost.

In September 2021, the Government confirmed it will be providing funding to support local authorities’ move towards paying providers a fair rate of care.

Councillor Dean Crofts, portfolio holder for adult services said: “We want to hear from local providers to better understand the impact of reform on the local market.

Bedford Borough Council is seeking the views of providers of residential care services for people over 65 years of age, and home care services for people aged 18 years and above

“This is local providers’ opportunity to influence the cost of care in Bedford Borough Council.

“Your participation is essential to enable the council to accurately reflect the local care costs. Our ambition is for as many providers to engage in this exercise as possible, regardless of whether they contract with Bedford Borough Council or not.”