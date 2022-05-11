Bedford concert to help train autistic girl's adorable assistance dog

Five-year-old Connie is a bright, funny, creative and caring girl.

But with an autism diagnosis, everyday life can often be overwhelming and distressing.

However, her family discovered dogs have a very calming effect on Connie and set up a GoFundMe page to get one expertly trained.

And – what’s more – the Kempston Concert Band is also organising a summer concert in July to raise funds too.

From a goal of £6,000, over £4,000 has already been raised – as well as a suitable dog found.

Connie is already besotted with Myla and it’s hoped with the correct training, the pooch will keep her safe, stop her from running away when distressed, as well as help with everyday tasks such as getting dressed.

>The concert at Kempston East Methodist Church is on July 11. Buy £6 tickets, with £4 concessions, on the door.