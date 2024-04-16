Bedford commuters warned to expect more rail replacements due to Midland Main Line upgrade

By Clare Turner
Published 16th Apr 2024, 11:44 BST
If you’re using the train this month and next, it might be worth checking your journey first.

The major engineering work to upgrade the Midland Main Line continues throughout April and May so there’ll be rail replacement services between Bedford and Luton. They will operate from 00.05 to 08.05 on April 21 and on May 5, 12, and 19.

Throughout this Saturday and Sunday (April 20 and 21), there’ll be maintenance work on the Thameslink lines through central London.

And on Sunday morning before around 9am, buses will replace Thameslink trains between West Hampstead Thameslink and St Pancras International.

On the weekend of May 18 and 19, there’ll also be rail replacement buses between Leicester, Market Harborough, and Kettering.

