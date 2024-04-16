Bedford commuters warned to expect more rail replacements due to Midland Main Line upgrade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you’re using the train this month and next, it might be worth checking your journey first.

The major engineering work to upgrade the Midland Main Line continues throughout April and May so there’ll be rail replacement services between Bedford and Luton. They will operate from 00.05 to 08.05 on April 21 and on May 5, 12, and 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout this Saturday and Sunday (April 20 and 21), there’ll be maintenance work on the Thameslink lines through central London.

Bedford train station

And on Sunday morning before around 9am, buses will replace Thameslink trains between West Hampstead Thameslink and St Pancras International.