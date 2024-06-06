Bedford commuters told to expect disruption as gas pipes upgraded between Shortstown and Cotton End
Work begins on Monday (June 10) which will mean two way traffic lights on the A600 High Road as engineers instal 1200m of tough new pipes.
Project supervisor, Aaron Viles, said: “We have a responsibility to make sure every property that uses gas has access to it 24/7, 365 days a year and these essential works will mean that we continue to deliver on that promise.
“We know it’s far from ideal to have any sort of traffic management in place in what is a busy area, but we have worked hard with the local authorities to create a plan that keeps traffic flowing and maintains access for local businesses and residents.
“We are very conscious of the disruption roadworks cause and are in regular contact with the Highways Authority to keep them updated on our work which we will always complete as quickly and as safely as we can."
If you smell gas, ring the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. Don’t assume it is related to this work.