Bedford commuters told to expect delays as person is hit by train between West Hampstead and Luton
Rail services on the busy Thameslink route were cancelled earlier today (Friday, March 8) after a person was hit by a train.
The incident happened somewhere between West Hampstead and Luton over an hour ago. Some services have begun to run again but there are still delays.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thameslink said: “Trains which usually run between Brighton and Bedford will run, but will be subject to delay / alteration / cancellation. Trains which usually run between Three Bridges and Bedford will be cancelled.”
