Bedford commuters told to check journeys ahead of bank holiday train strikes
There’s more misery ahead for commuters due to a strike by the Aslef union next week.
It what has become the new normal for travellers, this time there’ll be no trains across the majority of the Thameslink (GTR) network next Tuesday (May 7).
There’ll also be a very limited shuttle service between London St Pancras and Luton/Luton Airport Parkway. As well as an amended timetable will be in place from Monday (May 6) until Saturday, May 11, due to a nationwide overtime ban.
And if all that wasn’t bad enough, there’ll also be some engineering works happening across the May bank holiday.
Jenny Saunders, customer services director at GTR, said: “The majority of our services won’t be running on Tuesday, May 7. We’re really sorry if the disruption will affect your plans.”