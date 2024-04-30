Bedford commuters told to check journeys ahead of bank holiday train strikes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s more misery ahead for commuters due to a strike by the Aslef union next week.

It what has become the new normal for travellers, this time there’ll be no trains across the majority of the Thameslink (GTR) network next Tuesday (May 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’ll also be a very limited shuttle service between London St Pancras and Luton/Luton Airport Parkway. As well as an amended timetable will be in place from Monday (May 6) until Saturday, May 11, due to a nationwide overtime ban.

Bedford train station

And if all that wasn’t bad enough, there’ll also be some engineering works happening across the May bank holiday.