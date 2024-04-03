Bedford commuters told to check journeys ahead of Aslef train strikes

There’s also Tube strikes
By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 11:01 BST
There’s more misery for commuters due to industrial action by the Aslef union.

On Monday (April 8), there’ll be no trains running across the vast majority of the Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) network, except for very limited shuttle services in some areas.

There’ll also be an amended timetable from tomorrow (Thursday) to Saturday inclusive, and on Tuesday, April 9 due to the nationwide overtime ban.

Bedford train station

GTR – which operates Thameslink – is warning customers there will only be a limited shuttle service calling at Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and St Pancras on Monday. The shuttle services have been created to support customers who are travelling to airports and have no other option than to get the train.

Monday’s industrial action also coincides with the London Underground strikes.

Services will be running on Sunday (April 7) but planned engineering works and industrial action on days either side will affect certain routes and services.

