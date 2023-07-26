The consultation over the planned closure of ticket offices has been extended.

Originally, you had until today (Wednesday) to let Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) know how you feel about the plans – but the consultation has been given another five weeks.

GTR – which operates Thameslink – plans to move ticket office staff out from behind traditional ticket office windows, on to the station concourses.

But the proposals have angered some passengers with disability groups worried about accessibility issues.

One pro-public transport group in Bedford – English Regional Transport Association (ERTA) – even went as far as calling it a “stupid proposition”, saying not everyone has or can afford iPhones

In a statement from the ERTA, it said: “We are opposed to the closure of local ticket offices generally as a cut and closure of an amenity many people still find useful and which with creativity can double up as a local information point bridging on-rail and off-rail information.

“It is a stupid proposition. Just because some are digital, still leaves swathes of people who are not, want the choice on some things and these tend to be older people, people with disabilities and those on the margins who cannot afford iPhones and average cost tickets.”

But GTR said the proposals reflect the way customers buy tickets now – with most people buying them online or from ticket machines.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for GTR, said: “In fact, nine in 10 are now bought away from the traditional ticket office and GTR has even fitted eticket readers across its network as so many customers now use digital tickets to travel.

“This is a real opportunity to modernise and improve the experience of our customers. Our colleagues would continue to have a really valuable role in helping passengers – these proposals aim to enhance the excellent work they do."