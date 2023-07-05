News you can trust since 1845
Bedford commuters: Thameslink plan to close all ticket offices

Have your say during month-long consultation
By Clare Turner
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is planning to close all ticket offices and it wants your views about it.

GTR – which operates Thameslink – plans to move ticket office staff out from behind traditional ticket office windows, on to the station concourses.

Make sure you have your say on the proposals
Make sure you have your say on the proposals
The company says the proposal aims to better reflect how most passengers now buy tickets – with nine in 10 purchases made outside of traditional ticket offices.

Apparently, no station that is staffed today – so that’s Bedford – would become unstaffed; and in-person help would still be available but the hours might change.

The public consultation runs for three weeks from today (Wednesday) to Wednesday, July 26.

Visit here to find out more and have your say

