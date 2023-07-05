Have your say during month-long consultation

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is planning to close all ticket offices and it wants your views about it.

GTR – which operates Thameslink – plans to move ticket office staff out from behind traditional ticket office windows, on to the station concourses.

Make sure you have your say on the proposals

The company says the proposal aims to better reflect how most passengers now buy tickets – with nine in 10 purchases made outside of traditional ticket offices.

Apparently, no station that is staffed today – so that’s Bedford – would become unstaffed; and in-person help would still be available but the hours might change.