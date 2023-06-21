News you can trust since 1845
Bedford commuters: Thameslink fleet set for £32.7m digital upgrade

It will provide continuous, real-time information to the driver’s cab
By Clare Turner
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:14 BST

The Class 700 Thameslink fleet is to get an upgrade thanks to a £32.7 million contract.

There’ll be state-of-the-art digital signalling – providing continuous, real-time information to the driver’s cab.

The technology will mean more reliable and greener services for passengers and freight, creating the next generation railway.

From left, Siemens Mobility's Rob Morris, MD Rail Infrastructure, & Sambit Banerjee, MD Rolling Stock & Customer Services; Ed Akers, NR Principal Programme Sponsor, ECDP; GTR's Aaron Meakin, ERTMS Fleet PM & Steve Lammin, Engineering DirectorFrom left, Siemens Mobility's Rob Morris, MD Rail Infrastructure, & Sambit Banerjee, MD Rolling Stock & Customer Services; Ed Akers, NR Principal Programme Sponsor, ECDP; GTR's Aaron Meakin, ERTMS Fleet PM & Steve Lammin, Engineering Director
From left, Siemens Mobility's Rob Morris, MD Rail Infrastructure, & Sambit Banerjee, MD Rolling Stock & Customer Services; Ed Akers, NR Principal Programme Sponsor, ECDP; GTR's Aaron Meakin, ERTMS Fleet PM & Steve Lammin, Engineering Director
Software design and development for the upgrade will take place from this summer, with testing from next year. And the entire fleet will be upgraded in 2026.

