It will provide continuous, real-time information to the driver’s cab

The Class 700 Thameslink fleet is to get an upgrade thanks to a £32.7 million contract.

There’ll be state-of-the-art digital signalling – providing continuous, real-time information to the driver’s cab.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The technology will mean more reliable and greener services for passengers and freight, creating the next generation railway.

From left, Siemens Mobility's Rob Morris, MD Rail Infrastructure, & Sambit Banerjee, MD Rolling Stock & Customer Services; Ed Akers, NR Principal Programme Sponsor, ECDP; GTR's Aaron Meakin, ERTMS Fleet PM & Steve Lammin, Engineering Director