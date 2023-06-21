The Class 700 Thameslink fleet is to get an upgrade thanks to a £32.7 million contract.
There’ll be state-of-the-art digital signalling – providing continuous, real-time information to the driver’s cab.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The technology will mean more reliable and greener services for passengers and freight, creating the next generation railway.
Software design and development for the upgrade will take place from this summer, with testing from next year. And the entire fleet will be upgraded in 2026.