Bedford commuters hit with £200 hike in rail fares

The cost of an annual season ticket for Bedford commuters will rise next week (March 1) despite the cost of living crisis worsening.

And the town's Liberal Democrats are calling for rail fares to be frozen for five years and for intercity timetables to be restored.

Councillor Michael Headley, Liberal Democrat spokesman for rail, said: “It is outrageous to hike rail fares in the middle of a cost of living crisis, especially when Bedford services have been downgraded in recent years.

Bedford train station

"The National Insurance rise is coming, energy bills are skyrocketing and now rail fares are set to rise.

“We are calling for a fair deal for people in Bedford borough and that includes a fare freeze and for the Government to cancel the increase in National Insurance.

"We should be making more sustainable forms of transport like rail more affordable.”