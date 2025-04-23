Bedford commuters: EMR recovers nearly £2m from fare dodgers
More than 11,000 unpaid fares recovered on the line which stops at Bedford.
The notices were issued for several reasons, including:
Travelling without a valid ticket
Travelling with a child ticket as an adult
Travelling without a valid railcard
Travelling beyond the destination printed on a ticket
Philippa Cresswell, customer experience director at EMR, said: "The vast majority of customers do the right thing and pay for their travel. Unfortunately, a small number continue to try and travel without paying. The impact of fare evasion is felt by our law-abiding, fare-paying customers and, ultimately, the taxpayer. It's indefensible for certain individuals to believe they’re exempt from paying for our services."
Customers who travel on EMR without a valid ticket can be fined £100, in addition to the price of a single ticket.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.