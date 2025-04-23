Bedford commuters: EMR recovers nearly £2m from fare dodgers

East Midlands Railway has recovered more than £1.9 million from fare dodgers

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has recovered more than £1.9 million from fare dodgers travelling between last April right up until March of this year.

More than 11,000 unpaid fares recovered on the line which stops at Bedford.

The notices were issued for several reasons, including:

Travelling without a valid ticket

Travelling with a child ticket as an adult

Travelling without a valid railcard

Travelling beyond the destination printed on a ticket

Philippa Cresswell, customer experience director at EMR, said: "The vast majority of customers do the right thing and pay for their travel. Unfortunately, a small number continue to try and travel without paying. The impact of fare evasion is felt by our law-abiding, fare-paying customers and, ultimately, the taxpayer. It's indefensible for certain individuals to believe they’re exempt from paying for our services."

Customers who travel on EMR without a valid ticket can be fined £100, in addition to the price of a single ticket.

