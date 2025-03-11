Bedford commuters: Buses to replace Thameslink and East Midlands trains south of Luton this weekend

Bedford train station

If you’re hoping to use the train this weekend, be warned.

There are engineering works planned on Saturday and Sunday (March 15 and 16), meaning buses will replace Thameslink and East Midlands Railways (EMR) trains south of Luton.

Over the weekend, Network Rail engineers will be improving the signalling at Harpenden Junction, and making more progress on the new station at Wixams between Bedford and Flitwick and SEGRO’s Radlett Strategic Freight Interchange, Hertfordshire.

This will be the third in a series of nine weekends of planned engineering work.

Once this work is complete in early June, there will be limited disruption on the southern stretch of the Midland Main Line until Christmas.