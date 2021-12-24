Bedford community praised as campaign to reopen Prebend Centre well under way

A campaign to reopen the Prebend Centre in Bedford has already raised nearly a third of the total needed.

The appeal to raise £50k to reopen the centre was launched earlier this month and has already reached a total of £14.5k - 29 per cent of the total needed.

SMART CJS wants to serve warm meals again and provide a welcoming space for those feeling isolated and alone.

Bedford's mayor Dave Hodgson and Anita McCallum, Chief Executive Officer of SMART CJS

The centre closed its doors in March 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions as it was not possible to create a compliant space with social distancing and one-way traffic in and out.

It had suspended fundraising during the pandemic but the charity is hoping Bedford people will again want to help.

Anita McCallum, Chief Executive Officer of SMART CJS, said: "We wondered if the stresses of the pandemic (financial, psychological and otherwise) would affect people’s generosity – but our community has come together once again.

"With kind donations from church groups, Rotary clubs, businesses, fundraisers, and individual donors we have reached a total of £14.5k so far - that’s an amazing 29%. Thank you so much if you, or a group or business you are connected with, has already donated.

"I’m pleased to report that our teams continue to offer emergency beds from our temporary locations in Bedford and those at Rogers Court, SMART’s supported accommodation, are going from strength to strength."

Anita added: "Having a safe place for people to connect with others, whilst getting some food and professional support will be a vital lifeline. Rough sleepers, Bedford’s homeless, as well as those who are facing poverty and hardship are all in need of a day facility.

"The pandemic continues to hit hard, this is an unstable time for us all, people are at risk of losing their income and their homes, or not buying food as taxes and fuel costs rise. With your continued support I know we can make a big difference and help those who desperately need human kindness and compassion to make them feel valued and part of society again."

Bedford's mayor Dave Hodgson has already lent his support to the appeal.

He said: “We need facilities like the Prebend Centre open again to provide shelter and food to those in need. I am backing the CRIB appeal and hope many others in Bedford will as well. Donating £10 will provide a hot lunch for five people, for example.”