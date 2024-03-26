Bedford community fundraising group celebrated at national charity awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice Supporter Group was recognised for its Outstanding Contribution to Sue Ryder at the charity’s Values in Practice (VIP) awards which celebrate colleagues and volunteers from across the organisation.

Out of an incredible 506 nominations, 36 inspirational individuals and teams were shortlisted for awards in nine categories. The winners were announced at a glittering ceremony at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the award nomination, the Bedford-based community group was described as helping to 'bring back thousands of local community residents, groups, and businesses to the hospice following the pandemic', with their incredible Country Fayre and Music Festival in August 2023, which raised over £13,000 despite the extreme wet weather. The group has also hosted fashion shows, curry nights, and quizzes.

From left to right: Sue Ryder's Chief Finance Officer Kirsten Stevens, Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice

However, not only was it recognised for raising thousands of pounds, but for being ambassadors for the charity and for raising vital awareness of its palliative and bereavement support services - as well as for their additional volunteering roles on Sue Ryder St John's Hospice reception, in the gardens, and at Sue Ryder's Bedfordshire-based Grief Kind Spaces.

On winning the award, Fiona Benson said on behalf of the group: “Since being formed around five years ago, the group has evolved and changed but what stays the same is our commitment to finding new and creative ways to raise vital funds and awareness.

“Planning events is fun and the feeling of hope and help for patients and their families is what makes you want to do more. There are of course challenges along the way – often the weather when it comes to our big outdoor events – but there is always a way and an answer, and we never give up. That’s what I think makes us successful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Most of the group has a personal connection to the hospice so we know how important our role is, but being recognised for doing something that matters so much to us, something we enjoy, and get a buzz from is just amazing. Never did we expect to win given the fantastic work that all the staff and volunteers at Sue Ryder do. We were humbled and are all still smiling now. Let’s see what we can do next!”

Allison Mann, Hospice Director at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice said, “Volunteers play a huge role in helping us to continue to be there when it matters for families going through the most difficult times of their lives. I am delighted that the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice Supporter’s Group has been recognised with such a special accolade. Their hard work and dedication to our hospice, and the impact they have had on our charity overall, are vital. A huge congratulations to them all and a big thank you for everything you do.”

If you would like to find out more about how you can support Sue Ryder, please contact the Sue Ryder St John's Hospice fundraising team on 01767 642 412 or email [email protected]