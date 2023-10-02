Pose in the Barbie box and see the iconic DeLorean from Back to the Future

Come and meet Spider-Man at the Bedford Comic Con and Toy Fair at the John Bunyan Sports Centre. Pic: Striking Events

Bedford Comic Con and Toy Fair returns to the town next weekend celebrating all things pop culture.

The family-friendly event embraces comic, sci-fi and fantasy themes and is set to be an action-packed day of super heroes, villains and fantastic creatures.

Pose for a picture with the Back to the Future DeLorean, play in the retro-gaming zone, have your face painted as your favourite Avenger, brace yourself for a drink in a bar of angry Gremlins, learn to play Pokemon or showcase your amazing costume in the cosplay competition.

Have your picture taken with the futuristic Back to the Future DeLorean car Pic: Striking Events

The iconic Barbie box will also be there for visitors to snap a photo, and there will be more than 100 stalls selling all sorts of geeky merchandise.

It’s all happening at The John Bunyan Sports Centre on Sunday (October 8).

Co-organiser Mark Woollard used to run similar huge events in London and Birmingham but decided he wanted to bring the concept to local communities.

Fellow organiser Zoe Crofts says: “We’re so looking forward to bringing Comic Con to Bedford again. This is our second visit and it was great to see so many happy faces when we were last here. This is something the whole family can enjoy together and make some fantastic memories.”

Tickets (in advance) cost from £10 for adults to £8 for teens and students and £5 for senior citizens and carers. Under fives are free.