Bedford Comic Con and Toy Fair returns this weekend - with the chance to pose in the Barbie box and see the Back to the Future DeLorean
Bedford Comic Con and Toy Fair returns to the town next weekend celebrating all things pop culture.
The family-friendly event embraces comic, sci-fi and fantasy themes and is set to be an action-packed day of super heroes, villains and fantastic creatures.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pose for a picture with the Back to the Future DeLorean, play in the retro-gaming zone, have your face painted as your favourite Avenger, brace yourself for a drink in a bar of angry Gremlins, learn to play Pokemon or showcase your amazing costume in the cosplay competition.
The iconic Barbie box will also be there for visitors to snap a photo, and there will be more than 100 stalls selling all sorts of geeky merchandise.
It’s all happening at The John Bunyan Sports Centre on Sunday (October 8).
Co-organiser Mark Woollard used to run similar huge events in London and Birmingham but decided he wanted to bring the concept to local communities.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fellow organiser Zoe Crofts says: “We’re so looking forward to bringing Comic Con to Bedford again. This is our second visit and it was great to see so many happy faces when we were last here. This is something the whole family can enjoy together and make some fantastic memories.”
Tickets (in advance) cost from £10 for adults to £8 for teens and students and £5 for senior citizens and carers. Under fives are free.
The event opens at 9.30am for anyone with additional needs, 10am for advance ticket holders and 10.30am for on-the-day sales. It closes at 4pm.