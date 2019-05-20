Bedford College students’ hair-raising fashions stop town centre traffic

Hair and beauty students from Bedford College paraded their traffic-stopping water-themed creations through the town before stepping on to the catwalk.

With this year’s theme of Under the Sea, the annual show is the highlight of the calendar of the Brooks Hair & Beauty training.

A catwalk of nearly 100 models and style artists wowed the audience at Bedford Corn Exchange and the winners shared £500 worth of Love Bedford gift vouchers donated by the BedfordBID on behalf of town centre businesses.

Hair & Beauty manager, Kerry Attfield, said: “The show is the highlight of the year for students as it gives them a taste of the excitement of the world of high fashion as it exists outside of the local salon. It is also a great showcase for Bedfordshire businesses to see the talent we are producing at Brooks training salon.”

Christina Rowe, director of BedfordBID says: “These Hair & Beauty students are closely linked to the many hair and beauty businesses in the town centre and go on to work in local salons and spas.

“The show adds glamour and youthful excitement to the town centre. We love it – make sure to visit @LoveBedford1 on Instagram to see photos of the show. Our social media experts Yakety Yak filmed the event and will be posting footage on the Love Bedford FaceBook.”

v Interested in a creative career in hair and beauty? Visit www.bedford.ac.uk for more details on the training available.

v Want to know more about events, fashion retailers and hair and beauty services in the town centre? www.lovebedford.co.uk

