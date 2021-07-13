Bedford College receives £750k boost from charity to help fund construction facility and training
The cash came from The Connolly Foundation
A donation of £750,000 by The Connolly Foundation is helping to fund a new Modern Methods of Construction facility at Bedford College
The new department will provide courses for school leavers and apprentices - and training in the latest equipment used on building sites.
It will also be used to re-skill those already in the industry to respond to new methods of construction.
David Wilkins, from Bedford College, said: "This significant donation from The Connolly Foundation has enabled the college to invest in the latest industry equipment which is used in the design and manufacture of off-site buildings, representing a key part of the future of the construction industry."
The building is expected to be open in September and will accommodate nearly 100 students from the age of 16.
The total cost is £4.3 million and the college has also received a donation from the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP).