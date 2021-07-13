Bedford College receives £750k boost from charity to help fund construction facility and training

A donation of £750,000 by The Connolly Foundation is helping to fund a new Modern Methods of Construction facility at Bedford College

The new department will provide courses for school leavers and apprentices - and training in the latest equipment used on building sites.

It will also be used to re-skill those already in the industry to respond to new methods of construction.

A gantry crane being moved into the newly refurbished block

David Wilkins, from Bedford College, said: "This significant donation from The Connolly Foundation has enabled the college to invest in the latest industry equipment which is used in the design and manufacture of off-site buildings, representing a key part of the future of the construction industry."

The building is expected to be open in September and will accommodate nearly 100 students from the age of 16.